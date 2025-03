TNI Bureau: Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sharply criticised Mohan Charan Majhi led BJP Government over cancellation of Panchayati Raj Diwas on March 5, Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary.

Patnaik accused the government of engaging in immature politics to erase Biju’s legacy, warning such moves would face strong public backlash. The BJD has called for statewide protests.