EOW tightens the Noose around BJD Leader Raja Chakra

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s Economic Offences Wing intensified raids on BJD leader Raja Chakra over the Gandhamardan Loading Agency Co-operative Society scam. Simultaneous operations at six sites in Keonjhar, Koida, Dhamra, and Gopalpur seized 200 benami accounts and 20 vehicles.

Raja Chakra’s is facing a probe in the Rs 500-crore transport scam involving alleged fraud and money laundering.