TNI Evening News Headlines – March 05, 2025

➡️Odisha Government approves New Color Code for all Government Schools, including PM SHRI Schools.
➡️Enforcement Directorate (ED) launches raids on several hospitals in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar over NRI quota admission.
➡️Odisha Government informed Orissa High Court that the report of Inquiry into the missing Ratna Bhandar keys cannot be made public.
➡️Orissa High Court seeks clarification from Odisha Govt to know the circumstances under which Ratna Bhandar keys went missing and later recovered.
➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik slams BJP for changing Panchayati Raj Diwas date in Odisha, BJP hits back.
➡️Orissa High Court grants conditional permission to ‘Sarathi Baba’ to visit Barimula in Kendrapara to see his ailing brother.
➡️Three CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa.
➡️SP MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly till the end of ongoing budget session for praising Aurangzeb.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Assembly bans gutkha, pan masala; Rs 1,000 fine for violators.
➡️Delhi’s Patiala House Court reserved order on custody parole of Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer for March 7.
➡️Congress worker Himani Narwal murder case: Police brought accused Sachin for crime scene recreation at the Rohtak residence where she was murdered.
➡️Union Cabinet approved Revision of Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme.
➡️Kannada actor and Karnataka DGP’s daughter Ranya Rao arrested at Bengaluru Airport for smuggling 14.8 kg of Gold worth Rs 12 crore from Dubai.
➡️Madhya Pradesh to get its 9th tiger reserve soon: CM Mohan Yadav.
➡️Australia’s star batter Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy semifinal exit.
➡️US President Donald Trump says Zelenskyy ready for peace, agreement on minerals and security.
