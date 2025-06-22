Naveen Patnaik undergoes Successful Surgery

TNI Bureau: Leader of Opposition in Odisha and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik successfully underwent Cervical Arthritis surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday.

Eminent cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda, who carried out the surgery confirmed that the four-hour-long surgery was successful and Naveen Patnaik has been kept for observation. He is talking to everyone. He will be discharged in the next 5-6 days.

Dr Ramakanta Panda also serves as personal physician of Patnaik.