Naveen Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee & Ashwini Vaishnaw Visit Accident Site to Assess Situation

BALASORE, TNI BUREAU: In a tragic incident on June 2, three trains collided near Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha, resulting in the devastating loss of 238 lives and leaving approximately 900 individuals injured. The accident occurred as a train was en route from Shalimar station to Chennai. Responding swiftly to the tragedy, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared a State Mourning for a day, expressing deep condolences for the victims. As a mark of respect, there will be no state celebrations held on June 3 across Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw promptly visited the accident site to assess the situation and offer support. Their presence at the scene aimed to gain firsthand knowledge of the incident and ensure immediate assistance and relief efforts were underway.

Naveen Patnaik met the injured and thanked the locals and volunteers for their tireless efforts. He assured all support to the injured.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of Bengal, flew from Dumurjala in Howrah to the site of a train accident in Baleshwar, Odisha. She announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the dead from West Bengal on the top of Railway’s Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the dead.

Expressing her sympathies, Mamata had tweeted on Friday night about the collision between the Shalimar-Karamandal Express and a goods train near Baleswar. She mentioned severe injuries and assured that her government was coordinating with the South Eastern Railway and the Odisha government to assist passengers from Bengal. Additionally, a control room had been set up for any emergency situations.