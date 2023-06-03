PM Modi visits Train Accident Site in Odisha; meets Injured in Hospital

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the train accident site near Bahanaga in Balasore district and assessed the situation. He came directly in an IAF Helicopter.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied him at the accident site. PM’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra was also present at the spot.

The PM reviewed the situation and held discussion with senior Railway officials, local authorities and personnel from disaster relief forces on the damage, rescue operation and restoration work. The PM also held telephonic conversation with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Cabinet Secretary from the accident site.

The PM asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families. He also asked them to take special care to ensure that the bereaved families don’t face inconvenience and those affected keep getting the assistance they require.

Later, PM Narendra Modi visited the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital and met the injured there and queried about their wellbeing. He took stock of the situation at the hospital.

While addressing the media, PM Modi vowed to punish the guilty and expressed deep grief over the tragedy. He assured fair probe into the matter saying there will be huge lessons from this tragedy and citizens’ safety will be the foremost priority. PM Modi also thanked the State Government, local authorities and rescue teams as well as local volunteers for their tireless efforts.

At least 261 people have been confirmed dead in the train accident in Bahanaga. Over 900 people are being treated at various hospitals.