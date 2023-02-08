Naba Das Murder: Accused Gopal Das taken to Gujarat

TNI Bureau: Dismissed Police ASI Gopal Krushna Das, the prime accused in Naba Das murder case, has been taken to Gandhinagar, Gujarat for a narco analysis test. Earlier, the Crime Branch had taken him on a five-day remand.

Gopal will undergo the narco test at Directorate of Forensic Science, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. An eight-member team led by Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra took Gopal to Gandhinagar via Kolkata.

It can be noted that the crime scene recreation was done by the Directorate of Forensic Science, Gandhinagar team yesterday at Brajarajnagar.

Apart from this, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, which conducted the Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) test of accused Gopal Das and NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences), which is examining Gopal’s mental state, are also involved in this case.