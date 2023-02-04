Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das’ remand period extended by 4 days

TNI Bureau: The JMFC Residential court today extended the remand period of Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das by another four days.

According to reports, the Crime Branch had approached the court to extended Das’ remand period saying it needs to interrogate him further to get more lead in the sensational murder case.

The remand period of the murder accused was ending today; however, as the court granted the investigating agency four more days, his remand will end on February 8.

Notably, Gopal reportedly fired at the Health Minister in broad daylight at Gandhi Chowk in Jharsuguda’s Brajarajnagar on January 29 leading to his death.

The Crime Branch which is probing the case has formed different teams to ascertain the motive behind Gopal killing the Minister.