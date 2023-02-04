TNI Evening News Headlines – February 4, 2023

⏺️ 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Narayanpatna Block; asked District administration to submit a master plan for renovation of the famous Jagannath Mandir.

⏺️ 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Narayanpatna Block; asked District administration to submit a master plan for renovation of the famous Jagannath Mandir.

Naba Das Murder Case: Crime Branch gets remand of accused Gopal Das for further four days.

⏺️ Naba Das Murder Case: Crime Branch gets remand of accused Gopal Das for further four days.

Justice JP Das, retired HC judge, who has been appointed by Orissa High Court to supervise & monitor Naba Das murder probe meets Addl DG Arun Bothra.

⏺️ Justice JP Das, retired HC judge, who has been appointed by Orissa High Court to supervise & monitor Naba Das murder probe meets Addl DG Arun Bothra.

After mafia attack on sub-collector, Balasore Police launches ‘Operation Sandstorm’ to put a brake on illegal mining.

⏺️ After mafia attack on sub-collector, Balasore Police launches ‘Operation Sandstorm’ to put a brake on illegal mining.