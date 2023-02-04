TNI Evening News Headlines – February 4, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
pandian in narayanpatana
⏺️ Naba Das Murder Case: Crime Branch gets remand of accused Gopal Das for further four days.
 
⏺️ 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Narayanpatna Block; asked District administration to submit a master plan for renovation of the famous Jagannath Mandir.
 
⏺️ Justice JP Das, retired HC judge, who has been appointed by Orissa High Court to supervise & monitor Naba Das murder probe meets Addl DG Arun Bothra.
 
⏺️ Five judges appointed to Supreme Court.
 
⏺️ After mafia attack on sub-collector, Balasore Police launches ‘Operation Sandstorm’ to put a brake on illegal mining.
 
⏺️ No vehicles will be allowed on the Badamba-Gopinathpur bridge over the Mahanadi to the shrine during Jagara Jatra from 4AM of February 18 till 7AM of February 19.
 
⏺️ 2 labourers died, 3 sustained injuries in a gas pipeline explosion in Sunalati under Itamati Police limits, Nayagarh.
 
⏺️ Legendary classical singer Vani Jairam passes away.
 
⏺️ Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches mascot, theme song and jersey of third Khelo India Winter Games.
 
⏺️ Grenade explodes near Sunny Leone’s fashion show venue in Manipur.
 
⏺️ India, France, UAE discuss cooperation to work on climate change, biodiversity, close cooperation in defence.
 
⏺️ BSF shoots down Pakistan drone in Rajasthan, seizes two bags containing 6 kg narcotics.
