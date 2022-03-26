US cancels Doha Talks with Taliban over Girls’ Education Row

The Taliban shut down girls' secondary schools this week just hours after reopening them.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: The United States has cancelled planned talks in Doha with the Taliban after it shut girls’ secondary schools. The Taliban shut down girls’ secondary schools this week just hours after reopening them.

“We have cancelled some of our engagements, including planned meetings in Doha around the Doha Forum, and have made clear that we see this decision as a potential turning point in our engagement,” The US State Department deputy spokeswoman said.

