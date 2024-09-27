MPs from Odisha in Parliamentary Standing Committees (2024-25)

TNI Bureau: The Parliament on Thursday restructured its standing committees with the formation of 24 key committees. It has assigned significant roles to prominent political leaders across party lines.

Senior Parliamentarian and BJP’s Member of Parliament from Odisha, Bhartruhari Mahtab, will lead the Department related Standing Committee on Finance.

Similarly, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj has been appointed as the member of Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel.

BJP National Vice-President and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda being named member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce and Puri MP Sambit Patra has been appointed member of the Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sport.

Congress’ Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Rajya Sabha members from Odisha:

1. Manas Ranjan Mangaraj – Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel

2. Muzibulla Khan (Munna Khan) – Committee on Defence

3. Mamata Mohanta – Committee on Energy

4. Debashish Samantaray – Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs

5. Subhasish Khuntia – Committee on Railways

6. Sasmit Patra – Committee on Communications and Information Technology

7. Sulata Deo – Committee on Industry

8. Niranjan Bishi – Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers

Lok Sabha members from Odisha

1. Ananta Nayak – Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel

2. Anita Subhadarshini – Committee on Commerce

3. Aparajita Sarangi – Committee on Health and Family Welfare

4. Baijayant Panda – Committee on Commerce

5. Balabhadra Majhi – Committee on Railways

6. Bhartruhari Mahtab – Standing Committee on Finance

7. Bibhu Prasad Tarai – Committee on Industry

8. Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera – Committee on Communications and Information Technology

9. Dr. Sambit Patra – Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports

10. Naba Charan Majhi – Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

11. Dr. Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy – Committee on External Affairs

12. Pradeep Purohit – Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development

13. Pratap Chandra Sarangi – Committee on Water Resources

14. Rudra Narayan Pany – Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development

15. Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka – Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka has been appointed to be the Chairman of the Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

16. Malvika Devi (Malvika Keshari Deo) – Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

17. Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo – Committee on Railways

18. Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi – Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing

19. Avimanyu Sethi – Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture