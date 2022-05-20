3 Elephants die in Odisha’s Keonjhar after being hit by Goods Train

By Sagar Satapathy
3 Elephants die in Keonjhar after being hit by Goods Train
157

Insight Bureau: In a very unfortunate development, 3 elephants including a baby died after being hit by a Goods Train near Behera Hutting under Joda police station limits of Keonjhar district.

The incident occurred last night when the elephant herd of 19 were crossing the railway tracks. They were hit by a freight train.

Related Posts

India’s Unemployment Rate Surges to 7.83% In April

Evening News Insight: May 19, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While calf that had sustained injuries had died last night, 2 more injured elephants (a female & a baby) succumbed to their injuries later this morning.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.