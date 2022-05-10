Morning News Insight – May 10, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 12 fresh cases & 7 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 166.

➡️ Cyclone Asani Update: The system will cross Odisha coast as deep depression around 78kms off the coast near Gopalpur in the morning of 12th May.

➡️ Ganjam Collector asks pe ople not to visit Gopalpur and other sea beaches in the district today and tomorrow.

➡️ India reports 2,288 fresh cases, 3,044 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 19,637.

➡️ Rocket-propelled grenade fired at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali; fails to explode.

➡️ Cyclone Asani Scare: 10 flights including from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai cancelled at Chennai Airport.

➡️ Sensex jumps 173.39 points to 54,644.06 in early trade; Nifty gains 50.65 points to 16,352.50.

➡️ Rupee surges 20 paise to 77.24 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in IPL.

➡️ Mahinda Rajapaksa faces calls for arrest as Sri Lanka violence claims five lives.

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 517.8 million.

➡️ Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as President of South Korea.