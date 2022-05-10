Morning News Insight – May 10, 2022

Ganjam Collector asks people not to visit Gopalpur and other sea beaches in the district today and tomorrow.

By Sagarika Satapathy
2022 Pulitzer Prizes in journalism, drama, books & music announced
➡️Odisha reports 12 fresh cases & 7 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 166.
 
➡️Cyclone Asani Update: The system will cross Odisha coast as deep depression around 78kms off the coast near Gopalpur in the morning of 12th May.
 
➡️India reports 2,288 fresh cases, 3,044 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 19,637.
 
➡️Rocket-propelled grenade fired at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali; fails to explode.
 
➡️Cyclone Asani Scare: 10 flights including from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai cancelled at Chennai Airport.
 
➡️Sensex jumps 173.39 points to 54,644.06 in early trade; Nifty gains 50.65 points to 16,352.50.
➡️Rupee surges 20 paise to 77.24 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in IPL.
 
➡️Mahinda Rajapaksa faces calls for arrest as Sri Lanka violence claims five lives.
 
➡️Global Covid caseload tops 517.8 million.
 
➡️Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as President of South Korea.
 
➡️ Amidst War, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hands over 2nd part of EU Membership Questionnaire.
 
➡️ 2022 Pulitzer Prizes in journalism, drama, books & music announced; Indians Adnan, Sanna, Amit Dave and Danish Siddiqui awarded.
