Morning News Insight – June 18, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 38 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 202.

🔸 Agnipath Violence: East Coast Railway (ECoR) cancelled six trains originating and passing through Odisha.

🔸 Balasore: Jaleswar BDO Aswini Kumar Das in Vigilance net over DA charges.

🔸 978 gms of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized by Pipili police near Uttara chhak in Bhubaneswar.

🔸 India reports 13,216 new cases, 8,148 recoveries and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 68,108.

🔸 Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announces to reserve 10% vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

🔸 Several trains cancelled, short terminated in Visakhapatnam over protests against Agnipath scheme.

🔸Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on her 100th birthday today.

🔸 Assam flood situation turns critical, death toll in this year’s floods and landslides in the State rises to 55. 18.94 lakh people remained affected in 28 districts of the State.

🔸 12 Trains burnt, stations vandalised in ‘Agnipath’ protests.

🔸 India beat South Africa by 82 runs in 4th T20I to level series 2-2.

🔸 9 dead, 40 injured in Mexico pilgrimage bus crash.

🔸 2 blasts were reported near a gurdwara in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul earlier today.

🔸 India expressed concern at the reports emanating from Kabul about attack on sacred Gurudwara.

🔸 Russia will use nuke weapons to defend sovereignty: Russian President Vladimir Putin.