100-Word Edit: ‘Agnipath’ to build ‘Nationalist Warriors’

By Sagar Satapathy
'Agnipath Recruitment Scheme' in Armed Forces - At A Glance
The new ‘Agnipath’ scheme may help create a fresh set of Warriors who will bleed nationalism and patriotism while baying for the blood of “anti-national” elements.

While only 25% will go to the next level after 4 years, the rest will return home with a bonus of Rs 12 lakh. However, they will still get a chance to join CAPF & Assam Rifles. And, 10% jobs will be reserved for them there.

The most important point – these disciplined youths will be known as the “Nationalist Agniveers” and may go with the political party that sets the “nationalism” narrative well.

