Evening News Insight – June 17, 2022

🔸 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh appointed as Principal Secretary of the Information & Public Relations (I & PR) Department.

🔸 Builder Amaresh Chandra Sarangi arrested for duping people of Rs 1.16 Crore in Bhubaneswar.

🔸 10-yr-old boy at Uparbarada village in Keonjhar district hacks mother to death after being denied money for new dress. He will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board later.

🔸 Disaster management committee meet today; Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs the authorities to strengthen preparations in view of possibilities of natural calamities in the coming months in the State.

🔸 Agnipath stir continues on Day 3; 12 Trains burnt, stations vandalised in ‘Agnipath’ protests. 🔸 Internet services will remain temporarily suspended in 12 districts of Bihar – Kaimer, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxer, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai , Vaishali and Saran, from today till 19th June, 2022. 🔸 More than 100 people have been arrested for violence in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

🔸 Agnipath scheme reform in right direction: Congress leader and MP Manish Tewari.

🔸 Selection process by Indian Air Force for recruitment under Agnipath scheme will start from June 24.

🔸 Flood situation deteriorates in Assam, 11 lakh people affected. Schools closed for four days.

🔸 Army to start formal recruitment process under Agnipath scheme in two days.

🔸 China launches its third aircraft carrier, the first such ship to be designed and built entirely within the country.

🔸 In a first, India to import large quantity of urea from the US.

🔸 Sri Lanka announces Day off as fuel runs out, no new supplies.

🔸 Pakistan to release 20 Indian fishermen on Monday: Gujarat officials.

🔸 Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issues 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21st to 30th of this month.