Morning News Insight – August 15, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi unfurls tricolour at Red Fort on 76th Independence Day; gives a call for "Jai Anusandhan" to promote innovation in India
170
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hoists Tricolour at the state-level celebrations at Exhibition Ground in Unit-3 as India celebrates 76th Independence Day.
 
🔹Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi heckled by ‘BJD workers’, shown black flag on his way to hoist flag at Independence Day event.
 
🔹Flood-like situation in Odisha as state receives 54.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours.
 
🔹India reports 14,917 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; active COVID-19 cases increase from 1,16,861 to 1,17,508.
 
Related Posts

Sunday News Insight – August 14, 2022

Twin City Police Commissioner Saumyendra Priyadarsi to get…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹PM Modi unfurls tricolour at Red Fort on 76th Independence Day; gives a call for “Jai Anusandhan” to promote innovation in India.
 
🔹Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on Independence Day.
 
🔹Tricolour was hoisted for the first time at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru amid tight security.
 
🔹INS Sumedha hoists the national flag in Perth, Australia.
 
🔹India to hand over Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka Navy.
 
🔹Taliban welcome India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement on enhancing India’s diplomatic presence; asked India to complete its development projects in Afghanistan.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.