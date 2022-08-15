Morning News Insight – August 15, 2022

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hoists Tricolour at the state-level celebrations at Exhibition Ground in Unit-3 as India celebrates 76th Independence Day.

🔹 Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi heckled by ‘BJD workers’, shown black flag on his way to hoist flag at Independence Day event.

🔹 Flood-like situation in Odisha as state receives 54.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours.

🔹 India reports 14,917 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; active COVID-19 cases increase from 1,16,861 to 1,17,508.

🔹 PM Modi unfurls tricolour at Red Fort on 76th Independence Day; gives a call for “Jai Anusandhan” to promote innovation in India.

🔹 Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on Independence Day.

🔹 Tricolour was hoisted for the first time at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru amid tight security.

🔹 INS Sumedha hoists the national flag in Perth, Australia.