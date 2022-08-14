100-Word Edit: ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threat has no Expiry Date

Salman Rushdie wrote ‘Satanic Verses’ in 1988 and has been facing ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threats since then under Iranian Fatwa. Even after 34 years, that threat remains and it almost claimed his life.

The accused Hadi Matar is just 24-year-old. He was not even born when Salman Rushdie wrote ‘Satanic Verses’. But, hatred was infused deep into his mind, forcing him to launch a murderous attack on him.

This incident proves that ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ has no expiry date. Rushdie may still survive, but Nupur Sharma will find it tough to move freely in the years to come.