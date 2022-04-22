Bhubaneswar records 40.8 degrees Celsius

Earlier on April 18, Bhubaneswar had recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius temperature.

By Shilpa B
Jharsiguda; the hottest town in nation with 44 degree Celsius
140

Insight Bureau: Mercury continues to rise at some places in Odisha with Bhubaneswar recording 40.8 degrees Celsius today. This is second time this Summer the Capital City has recorded over 40 degrees C.

Related Posts

Olive Ridleys start nesting at Odisha’s Gahirmatha

UN to take up three resolutions on Ukraine humanitarian…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier on April 18, Bhubaneswar had recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius temperature.

Boudh and Paralekhemundi recorded 41 degrees Celsius temperature each. Other places in the State have recorded below 40 degrees temperature.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.