Bhubaneswar records 40.8 degrees Celsius

Insight Bureau: Mercury continues to rise at some places in Odisha with Bhubaneswar recording 40.8 degrees Celsius today. This is second time this Summer the Capital City has recorded over 40 degrees C.

Earlier on April 18, Bhubaneswar had recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius temperature.

Boudh and Paralekhemundi recorded 41 degrees Celsius temperature each. Other places in the State have recorded below 40 degrees temperature.