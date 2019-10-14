Morning News Headlines (October 14, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Habishyalis begins a month-long Kartika brata in Puri from today.

Ashok Panigrahi will support BJD candidate during Bijepur ByPoll.

Truck driver falls into river in Paradip, rescue operation on.

BJP observes bandh in Sundargarh over CDMO Pankaj Patel’s suspension.

Madhya Pradesh: Four national level hockey players dead, three injured, in a car accident in Hoshangabad. More details awaited.

Karnataka: In a first, two indigenous sniper rifles developed by Bengaluru-based firm.

Sourav Ganguly will be the new BCCI President.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah will be the new Secretary.

Union MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Dhumal will be the new Treasurer.

Postpaid mobile services to be functional in Valley from today afternoon, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir informed.

King of The Netherlands Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived in India on Sunday for a five-day state visit.