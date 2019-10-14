Morning News Headlines (October 14, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Habishyalis begins a month-long Kartika brata in Puri from today.
- Ashok Panigrahi will support BJD candidate during Bijepur ByPoll.
- Truck driver falls into river in Paradip, rescue operation on.
- BJP observes bandh in Sundargarh over CDMO Pankaj Patel’s suspension.
- Madhya Pradesh: Four national level hockey players dead, three injured, in a car accident in Hoshangabad. More details awaited.
- Karnataka: In a first, two indigenous sniper rifles developed by Bengaluru-based firm.
- Sourav Ganguly will be the new BCCI President.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah will be the new Secretary.
- Union MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Dhumal will be the new Treasurer.
- Postpaid mobile services to be functional in Valley from today afternoon, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir informed.
- King of The Netherlands Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived in India on Sunday for a five-day state visit.
