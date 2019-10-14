Gopalpur Port receives its first Capesize Vessel

TNI Bureau: Gopalpur Port in Odisha has received its first ever capesize vessel carrying 105,000 tonnes of limestone.

With this, Gopalpur Port now joins the list of select ports in India that can handle capesize vessels.

It may be mentioned here that Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL), one of the port’s key customers imported steel-grade limestone from the middle-east in a ship, owned by Essar Shipping which reached the port on Saturday.

The Port aims to increase its capacity to 55 million tonnes per annum by 2025.