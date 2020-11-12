TNI Morning News Headlines – November 12, 2020

Odisha News

👉 10 Students from Odisha get selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021.

👉 Bhubaneswar becomes 1st city in the country to receive the ISO 9001:2015 certification for effective Faecal Sludge & Septage Management (FSSM) services.

👉 Odisha reports 986 Covid-19 cases including 572 quarantine and 414 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 305986 including 292477 recoveries & 11973 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported only 112 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (81) and Sundargarh (80).

👉 Odisha reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 from Khordha, 2 each from Nuapada, Sundargarh. Toll mounts to 1,483.

👉 Notorious criminal Juga Khan escapes from police custody from Cuttack.

👉 Duleshwara Tandi aka Dule Rapper from Kalahandi district makes debut in Ollywood. He sang a song titled ‘Jio Wala Aunty’.

India News

👉 India reports 47,905 new COVID-19 cases & 550 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 86,36,012 including 4,89,294 active cases, 80,66,502 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,28,121 deaths.

👉 A total of 12,19,62,509 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 101h November – of these 11,93,358 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Union Minister Smriti Irani tests negative for COVID-19.

👉 India achieves a significant milestone as the total recoveries cross the 80-lakh mark.

👉 Scorpene-Class Submarine INS Vagir Commissioned Into Indian Navy; MoS Defence Shripad Naik launches 5th scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ of Project 75 in Arabian sea waters at Mazagaon Dock in Mumbai.

👉 Republic TV Chief Arnab Goswami seeks pre-arrest bail in connection with a case registered for allegedly resisting arrest and obstruction of public servants from doing their official duty.

👉 Registration for West Bengal NEET Counselling 2020 begins.

👉 PM modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus today.

👉 Bengaluru riots case: Non-bailable warrant issued against Former Bengaluru Mayor & Congress leader Sampath Raj.

👉 India needs about 1.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to vaccinate majority of its adult population: Sources.