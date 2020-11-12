Odisha Students selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  For the first time, ten students from Odisha has been selected to participate in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021.

As many as 10 students from Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT) have been selected to participate in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021 scheduled in April.

NaPSAT, is an initiative of Bhubaneswar-based Navonmesh Prasar Foundation. The vision of this program is to create curiosity among school, skill development & university students in the field of Space and Astronomy.

