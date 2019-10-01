Morning News Headline (October 01, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Odisha Govt relaxes High-Security Registration plate Norms till Octoer 31.
- Onion price rise Rs 60 per kg. in Odisha.
- Elderly man dies in elephant attack in Mayurbhanj dist.
- Bogies of 18408 Sainagar Shirdi-Puri Express detach near Delang railway station near Puri dist.
- ECoR to set up ‘waste to energy’ plant at Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar.
- PSU banks in Odisha to operate from 10 am to 4 pm from today.
- 110 dead in 4 days due to heavy rains across country, Patna struggles to stay afloat; 29 killed in Bihar.
- Delhi Police Crime Branch busts narcotics racket, seizes 800 kg Cannabis worth approximately Rs 2.4 Crores.
- EAM Jaishankar meets US secretary of state Michael Pompeo in Washington on Monday.
- US Democratic Party Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims medical aid blocked in Kashmir, retweets Pakistan propaganda.
