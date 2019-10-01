Morning News Headline (October 01, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Odisha Govt relaxes High-Security Registration plate Norms till Octoer 31.

Onion price rise Rs 60 per kg. in Odisha.

Elderly man dies in elephant attack in Mayurbhanj dist.

Bogies of 18408 Sainagar Shirdi-Puri Express detach near Delang railway station near Puri dist.

ECoR to set up ‘waste to energy’ plant at Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar.

PSU banks in Odisha to operate from 10 am to 4 pm from today.

110 dead in 4 days due to heavy rains across country, Patna struggles to stay afloat; 29 killed in Bihar.

Delhi Police Crime Branch busts narcotics racket, seizes 800 kg Cannabis worth approximately Rs 2.4 Crores.

EAM Jaishankar meets US secretary of state Michael Pompeo in Washington on Monday.

US Democratic Party Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims medical aid blocked in Kashmir, retweets Pakistan propaganda.