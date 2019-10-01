Afternoon News Headline (October 01, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
Related Posts
- Odisha to ban single-use plastic from tomorrow.
- Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) vice-president Manjit Das booked over verbal spat with MP Anubhav Mohanty.
- Death toll reaches to 40 due to heavy rainfall and flooding in Bihar; Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter drops relief materials in flood affected area of Rajendra Nagar, Patna.
- Supreme Court grants Centre four weeks time to file its reply on the various petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Body of missing BSF Sub-Inspector Paritosh Mandal has been recovered from Pakistan side by Pak Rangers.
- J&K: 1 Terrorist neutralised in in Ganderbal. Weapon & warlike stores recovered.
- Do Research on ‘Mangal’ in Life instead of searching for Life on Mars, Pratap Sarangi tells Scientists.
- IPL 2020 auction to take place on December 19 in Kolkata.
- India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin included as India announce playing XI for first Test.
