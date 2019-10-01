Afternoon News Headline (October 01, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Odisha to ban single-use plastic from tomorrow.

Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) vice-president Manjit Das booked over verbal spat with MP Anubhav Mohanty.

Death toll reaches to 40 due to heavy rainfall and flooding in Bihar; Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter drops relief materials in flood affected area of Rajendra Nagar, Patna.

Supreme Court grants Centre four weeks time to file its reply on the various petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Body of missing BSF Sub-Inspector Paritosh Mandal has been recovered from Pakistan side by Pak Rangers.

J&K: 1 Terrorist neutralised in in Ganderbal. Weapon & warlike stores recovered.

Do Research on ‘Mangal’ in Life instead of searching for Life on Mars, Pratap Sarangi tells Scientists.

IPL 2020 auction to take place on December 19 in Kolkata.

India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin included as India announce playing XI for first Test.