More Funds for Polavaram; Odisha Govt, BJP MPs Silent

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2025-26 allocated ₹5,936 crore for the Polavaram project, with an additional ₹12,157 crore in balance grants, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to its completion. However, concerns persist over the submergence of eight villages in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, affecting over 1,000 families. The project may also affect the lives and livelihood of 236 villages in Malkangiri district.

While the Centre assured protective measures, the Odisha government and BJP MPs from the state remained silent on the issue. With funds secured, the focus now shifts to mitigating the project’s impact on affected communities, as according to reports 8 villages in Odisha are likely to sink if the project is implemented.