Odisha Intensifies Efforts to End Ganja Trade in the State

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police have ramped up their crackdown on illegal cannabis cultivation, aiming for complete eradication by March 31. Under DGP YB Khurania’s directive, district police are using drones and satellites to identify plantations, leading to the destruction of over 25,000 acres of ganja crops since November 1.

With 591 cases registered, authorities are targeting key districts like Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Koraput. Farmers engaged in cultivation face strict action as police intensify surveillance. The ongoing campaign marks Odisha’s most aggressive stance against the ganja mafia, reinforcing efforts to curb illegal drug trade in the region.