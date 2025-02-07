Colombia Dares Trump; India Gives In

TNI Bureau: While Colombian President Gustavo Petro refused to let a US military plane land with deported migrants, insisting on their dignified return, many other countries including India failed to show such courage. Facing Trump’s tariff threats, Colombia deployed its own air force planes to bring citizens back, rejecting handcuffed deportations.

However, India remained silent as a US military aircraft landed in Amritsar with deported Indians, raising concerns over their treatment. Opposition leaders questioned the Modi government’s passive stance, contrasting it with Colombia’s defiant response. As Trump intensifies mass deportations, India’s compliance has sparked criticism over its handling of citizens’ dignity.