TNI News Headlines – September 28, 2022

🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets potential investors in Bengaluru ahead of the Make in Odisha Conclave-2022. Over 400 Delegates representing various industries from across India attended the Meet.

🔹 Over 25 employees fall sick after ammonia gas leak in a plant at Khantapada in Balasore district.

🔹 Odisha Government sanctions Rs 45 crore for development of 14 major dams and reservoirs.

🔹 Chilika Lake to have the country’s longest Ropeway in Odisha.

🔹 Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) for another three months from October 2022-December 2022.

🔹 7th pay commission: Dearness allowance (DA) hiked by 4% for central Government employees, pensioners.

🔹 Government of India appoints Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). 🔹 Senior advocate R Venkataramani appointed as the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years. 🔹 7 people died & 25 hospitalised in bus-truck collision in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

🔹 Centre declares PFI ‘unlawful association’ for 5 years; All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz welcomes the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) imposed by the Government of India.

🔹 Modi Government consulted Muslim outfits before action on PFI.

🔹 INDvSA 1st T20: South Africa finish at 106/8 in 20 overs against India.

🔹 Maharashtra Government’s big decision on Third Gender; issues resolution giving relaxations to third gender for residential proof & identity proof on applying for a new ration card.