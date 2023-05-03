Memory Lane: Gambhir’s Goodwill Gesture to Young Kohli

TNI Bureau: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are in the news for their recent fight after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

This is not the first time that Gambhir and Kohli had been engaged in a war of words. It all began during the between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in 2013. Gambhir and Kohli were captains of their respective sides.

However, there was a time when these Delhi boys had excellent rapport. Gambhir showed a great gesture to Kohli by giving his Player of the Match award to the then youngster on December 24, 2009, which was the day when Kohli scored his maiden hundred in international cricket. Kohli was a newbie back then, while Gambhir had already played six years for the Indian team.

During the match against Sri Lanka, India had to chase down a target of 316 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Men in Blue were in trouble after loosing the wickets of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to Suranga Lakmal.

Thereafter, Kohli and Gambhir helped India make a stunning recovery and put on a partnership of 224 runs for the third wicket off 35.4 overs.

Gambhir, who had already played his six international matches, went on to stay unbeaten on 150 runs off 137 balls with 14 fours.

Kohli, on the other hand, scored 107 runs off 114 balls with 11 fours and one six before Suraj Randiv accounted for his wicket. This was his maiden century.

Later, Gambhir was picked as the Man of the Match for the knock he played. However, Gambhir decided to give his award away to Kohli.

Ravi Shastri, the former Indian head coach who was the presenter at the presentation ceremony, made the announcement. Gambhir was also seen clapping when Kohli received the award.