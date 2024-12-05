Mandiarani Raimati Ghiuria Honored with Honorary Doctorate by President Droupadi Murmu

Bhubaneshwar: President of India Droupadi Murmu honored ‘Mandiarani’ Raimati Ghiuria with an honorary doctorate during the 40th convocation ceremony of Odisha Agricultural and Technical University.

The recognition was bestowed upon Ms. Ghiuria in acknowledgment of her significant contributions to organic farming and the cultivation of Mandia (millets).

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his delight at the honor in a tweet, extending his best wishes to Ms. Ghiuria for her bright future. He highlighted the recognition as a matter of immense pride for the entire state, showcasing Odisha’s commitment to promoting sustainable farming practices and empowering women in agriculture.