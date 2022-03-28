Manas Swain Murder: Sarmistha Rout Arrested

The duo were arrested from Nalang in Bhadrak District.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Manas Swain Murder: Sarmistha Rout Arrested
Insight Bureau:  Breaking News! Sarmistha Rout, prime accused in the Camerman Manas Swain Murder case, has been arrested along with her associate Jhuna Bhoi of Dayal Ashram. Sarmistha is the owner of ‘Sampurna’ Odia Fortnightly and Web Channel.

The duo were arrested by the Crime Branch from Nalang in Bhadrak District while returning from Kolkata. They will be produced in JMFC Court in Chandbali later today. Crime Branch may seek a 10-day remand for both. Both Sarmistha and Jhuna were staying in Kolkata and Guwahati for some days.

Another key accused, former I&PR Director Niranjan Sethi was already arrested in this case.

