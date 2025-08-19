Mahindra Group responds to BJD MP Sulata Deo’s Allegations

TNI Bureau: The Anand Mahindra-owned company Mahindra Group on Monday responded to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sulata Deo’s allegations against their staff member who reportedly sent a rape and death threats to the politician on social media platform- Facebook.

The Mahindra Group, in an X post, said that they have “zero tolerance” against any form of “misconduct, intimidation, or threats”.

“We have been made aware of certain undignified and highly inappropriate messages allegedly made by one of our employees towards a political leader on Facebook. The Mahindra Group has always enshrined the importance of human dignity from its very foundation and believes in upholding an environment of respect, with no tolerance for any breaches of these principles,” the Mahindra Group wrote.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Mahindra Group’s respond to Sulata Deo came just a day after the BJD MP shared screenshots of the rape and death threats issued to her by a Mahindra Group employee, identified as Satyabrata Nayak and is currently living in Nashik. Deo also claimed that Satyabrata Nayak is also a BJP worker.

“Dear PMO INDIA A worker of Mahindra Company, Nasik as well as a BJP worker openly threatens a woman MP to rape and kill. If this is the situation, imagine what happens to the unprivileged women of Odisha!!! This is for your necessary information and action,” she wrote in an X post.