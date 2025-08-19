Odisha CM thanks PM Modi and Gadkari for 6-Lane Bhubaneswar Bypass 

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for approving the Bhubaneswar Bypass – 110.875 km project.

It is to be noted here that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister today approved construction of a six-Lane Access-Controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass – 110.875 km) in Odisha on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 8307.74 crore.

Taking to his X handle, the Odisha CM said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for according approval to the construction of the 6-Lane Access-Controlled Capital Region Ring Road in Odisha.”

“This landmark infrastructure project will significantly strengthen connectivity, decongest major urban centres, enhance logistics efficiency and open new avenues for economic growth and prosperity in Odisha and the eastern region,” he added.