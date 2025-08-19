TNI Evening News Headlines – August 19, 2025

📌Union Cabinet approves construction of 6-lane access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass) at a cost of Rs.8307.74 Crore.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the BJD President and sought the support of his party for NDA’s vice-president candidate CP Radhakrishnan.
📌Pattamundai college girl death: No evidence of honour killing, says SP Siddharth Kataria.
📌Mortal remains of DRG jawan Dinesh Nag martyred in Maoist landmine blast along Odisha border were consigned to flames with full state honours.
📌Former Supreme Court Judge Justice (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy, named as the Opposition’s Vice Presidential Candidate.
📌20 die in rain-related incidents in Thane in 4 months; over 1,800 mm showers recorded this season.
📌Union Cabinet approves bill to regulate online real money gaming platforms.
📌Cabinet approves setting up new airport for Rs 1,507 crore at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan.
📌Parliament passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill.
📌Karnataka Assembly passed a bill to rename Bengaluru City University as Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University.
📌PM Modi will travel to China to attend the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), says NSA Doval during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
📌Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India’s 15-member squad at ODI Women’s World Cup.
📌India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav to lead, Shubman Gill named Vice-Captain.
📌Schedule for Asia Cup Men’s Hockey in India announced. India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan in Pool A. Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei in Pool B.
