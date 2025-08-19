TNI Evening News Headlines – August 19, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Schedule for Asia Cup Men's Hockey in India announced. India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan in Pool A. Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei in Pool B.
📌Union Cabinet approves construction of 6-lane access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass) at a cost of Rs.8307.74 Crore.
 
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the BJD President and sought the support of his party for NDA’s vice-president candidate CP Radhakrishnan.
 
📌Pattamundai college girl death: No evidence of honour killing, says SP Siddharth Kataria.
 
📌Mortal remains of DRG jawan Dinesh Nag martyred in Maoist landmine blast along Odisha border were consigned to flames with full state honours.
 
📌Former Supreme Court Judge Justice (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy, named as the Opposition’s Vice Presidential Candidate.
 
📌20 die in rain-related incidents in Thane in 4 months; over 1,800 mm showers recorded this season.
 
📌Union Cabinet approves bill to regulate online real money gaming platforms.
 
📌Cabinet approves setting up new airport for Rs 1,507 crore at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan.
 
📌Parliament passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill.
 
📌Karnataka Assembly passed a bill to rename Bengaluru City University as Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University.
 
📌PM Modi will travel to China to attend the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), says NSA Doval during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
 
📌Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India’s 15-member squad at ODI Women’s World Cup.
 
📌India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav to lead, Shubman Gill named Vice-Captain.
 
