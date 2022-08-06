Low Pressure likely in 24 hours; Rainfall in Odisha till August 10

Insight Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the districts of Odisha from August 6 to 10 by the impact of low pressure predicted to from over northwest and adjoinging westcentral Bay of Bengal around August 7.

The IMD in its forecast for the next five days has issued ‘Orange’ and ‘Yellow’ warning for these places:

Day-1: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 06.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 07.08.22.)

Orange warning (Be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Malkangiri, Boudh and Koraput.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nuapada, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, and Kendrapada.

Day-2: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 07.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 08.08.22)

Orange warning (Be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, Ganjam, Puri, and Rayagada.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Nayagarh, Khordha, Sonepur, Angul, Nayagarh, Gajapati and Bargarh.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Day-3: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 08.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 09.08.22)

Orange warning (Be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal with extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Nawarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Day-4: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 09.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 10.08.22)

Orange warning (Be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal and Jajpur with extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) at isolated places over the districts of Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur and Boudh.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kandhamal, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Nayagarh, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh.

Day-5: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 10.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 11.08.22)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Angul, Kendrapada, and Dhenkanal.

Fisherman warning: Under the influence of strong monsoon flow and anticipated low pressure area, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65kmph is very likely over West Central adjoining NorthWest Bay of Bengal on 7th August 2022 and over along & off Odisha coast, North-West adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal during 8th to morning of 11th August, 2022.