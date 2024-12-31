Last closing bell of 2024: Nifty ends flat, Sensex in red

The domestic equity market ended the last trading session of 2024 on a rather sombre note, weighed down by IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex ended the last trading session of 2024 slightly in red, 109.12 points or 0.14% down at 78,139.01. Nifty closed flat at 23,644.80, down a meagre 0.10 points.

Bharat Electronics, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Trent emerged as the top gainers in the Nifty, gaining between 2- 3% each. Coal India, ITC and tata Consumer followed.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On the losers end were Adani Enterprises and Tech Mahindra, ending lower between 2-2.5%. Following them were TCS, Infosys, SBI Life and ICICI Bank.

In the list of top gainers in the Sensex are Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and Adani Ports.

Tech Mahindra, Zomato, TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever were the top losers in the 30- share index.