Know the Honorarium of Advisors/Consultants of Odisha Govt

Odisha Government on Wednesday fixed the monthly honorarium, contingent support and lump sum travel and related expenses of the Advisors/Consultants with the status of Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary, appointed by the State Government in selected Departments.

The honorarium and contingent support and lumpsum travel and related expenses of officer in the rank of Chief Secretary category has been fixed at Rs 1,00,000, rank of Principal Secretary at Rs 92,000 and Rs 85,000 for the rank of Secretary, respectively.

The expenditure on this count will be met from the budget of concerned department. The concerned department will issue orders regarding detailed responsibility/activities to be undertake by the respective advisors.

No office/residential accommodation will be provided to the above persons.