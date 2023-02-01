TNI Evening News Headlines – February 1, 2023

⏺️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expresses mixed reactions on Union Budget 2023.

⏺️ Retired Orissa High Court judge, Justice JP Das to monitor Crime Branch inquiry into Naba Das’ murder case.

⏺️ Postmortem report of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das reveals that he died d ue to cardiogenic shock as a result of firearm injuries.

⏺️ Naba Das murder case: Forensic Psychological Assessment and Layered Voice Analysis test of accused Gopal Das to be conducted by experts of the CFSL, New Delhi.

⏺️ 3 students injured when an explosion took place at a private English medium school in Baliguda area of Kandhamal district.

⏺️ Toshali National Craft Mela will be held from February 1 to 12 at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

⏺️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Tapaswini files complaint alleging mental torture at in-laws house.

⏺️ 14 including 3 kids dead as fire engulfs 4-storey apartment in Dhanbad; Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of the deceased.

⏺️ India lists Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a UN-listed terrorist.

⏺️ American former football quarterback, Tom Brady announced his retirement from National Football League (NFL).