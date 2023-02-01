TNI Evening News Headlines – February 1, 2023

⏺️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expresses mixed reactions on Union Budget 2023.
⏺️ Retired Orissa High Court judge, Justice JP Das to monitor Crime Branch inquiry into Naba Das’ murder case.
⏺️ Postmortem report of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das reveals that he died due to cardiogenic shock as a result of firearm injuries.
⏺️ Naba Das murder case: Forensic Psychological Assessment and Layered Voice Analysis test of accused Gopal Das to be conducted by experts of the CFSL, New Delhi.
⏺️ 3 students injured when an explosion took place at a private English medium school in Baliguda area of Kandhamal district.
⏺️ Toshali National Craft Mela will be held from February 1 to 12 at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.
⏺️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Tapaswini files complaint alleging mental torture at in-laws house.
⏺️ 14 including 3 kids dead as fire engulfs 4-storey apartment in Dhanbad; Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of the deceased.
⏺️ India lists Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a UN-listed terrorist.
⏺️ American former football quarterback, Tom Brady announced his retirement from National Football League (NFL).
⏺️ INDvsNZ 3rd T20I: India 234/4 (S Gill 126*) in 20 overs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill’s unbeaten ton powers India to 234/4 against New Zealand in 3rd T20I.
