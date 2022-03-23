4 of a Family killed in Ganjam over “Lewd Comment Row”

Insight Bureau: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were murdered during a group clash over the passing of objectionable comments near Pitala chhak under Hinjilicut police station in Ganjam district on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as three brothers Sambhu Swain, Panda Swain, Raja Swain and their cousin Chandan Swain of Narendrapur village.

According to sources, a group of six persons attacked the four victims with iron rods and lathis while they were about to shut their fast-food shop at Pitala Chaak.

While three of them died on the spot, Chandan succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Police have detained three persons for questioning in this connection.