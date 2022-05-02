IPL Points Table Updates – May 2, 2022

Insight Bureau: With Dhoni’s return as the Skipper, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their third match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MCA Stadium, Pune, but continues to remain at the 9th place in the points table. Ruturaj Gaikwad was unlucky to be dismissed at 99.

In another match, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 runs to secure their position at the second place in the points table.

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match: