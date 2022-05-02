IPL Points Table Updates – May 2, 2022

By Shilpa B
IPL
140

Insight Bureau:  With Dhoni’s return as the Skipper, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their third match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MCA Stadium, Pune, but continues to remain at the 9th place in the points table. Ruturaj Gaikwad was unlucky to be dismissed at 99.

In another match, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 runs to secure their position at the second place in the points table.

Related Posts

Prasanta Pattojoshi receives ‘Biju Sharmika Bandhu Samman…

IPL Points Table: May 1, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match:

 

No. Teams P W L T Pts. NRR
1. Gujarat Titans 9 8 1 0 16 +0.377
2. Lucknow Super Giants 10 7 3 0 14 +0.397
3. Rajasthan Royals 9 6 3 0 12 +0.450
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 10 +0.471
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 5 5 0 10 -0.558
6. Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 8 +0.587
7. Punjab Kings 9 4 5 0 8 -0.470
8. Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 0 6 -0.006
9. Chennai Super Kings 9 3 6 0 6 -0.407
10. Mumbai Indians 9 1 8 0 2 -0.836
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.