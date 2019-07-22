Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Anantinee becomes Youngest Odia TEDx Speaker

By TNI Bureau


TNI Bureau:  Odia girl Anantinee Mishra became the second youngest TEDx Speaker & youngest Odia ever as she got an opportunity to be a TEDx speaker at the TEDx Hillpatna, Berhampur, Odisha.

The event was organised at Berhampur on Sunday. She spoke on the topic ‘Fears Limiting You’.

Anantinee is one of youngest authors in the World at the age of eleven.

Studying in class 7th in Delhi, she had published her debut collection of short-stories in 2018. Her collection of stories are inspired by her personal experiences with the flavour of her imagination. She has an outstanding passion for literature.

Her book ‘Treasure of Short Stories’ was considered as the best selling short story book.

You might also like More from author

