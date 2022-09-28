India thrash South Africa by 8 Wickets in 1st T20I

By Sagar Satapathy
Suryakumar Yadav India vs South Africa
TNI Bureau: After beating Australia 2-1 in the T20I series, Team India started the campaign against South Africa on a winning note by winning the first match of the three-match series.

The Indian bowlers did a spectacular job by restricting South Africa to 106/8 in 20 overs. Maharaj was the top scorer with 41. Markram (25) and Parnell (24) were the other contributors.

For India, Arshdeep Singh took 3 wickets while Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel took 2 wickets each.

Despite losing Rohit Sharma (0) and Virat Kohli (3) with 17 runs on board, KL Rahul (51*) and Suryakumar Yadav (50*) batted sensibly to prevent any further loss and took the team to victory, as India scored 110/2 in 16.4 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in great form these days, scored 50* off 33 balls with 5 boundaries and 3 sixes. Arshdeep Singh was declared ‘Player of the Match’.

