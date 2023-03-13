India qualify for World Test Championship Final 2023

India’s test cricket scope has further brightened with its qualification into the World Test championship final. India is set to face Australia at the Oval for the Championship 2023.

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in a thrilling match that ended with the last ball, effectively ending Sri Lanka’s hopes of finishing in the top two of the World Test Championship. As a result, India has secured a place in the final of the championship, which will be held at The Oval on June 7.

India had a poor start to their Test series against Australia at home, which means that their lowest possible percentage of points in the World Test Championship would be 57%, even if they do not receive any penalty points for poor over rates.

Sri Lanka faced difficulties due to rain and were unable to dismiss New Zealand on the fifth day of the first Test in Christchurch. As a result, their highest possible percentage of points in the World Test Championship would be 56% if they manage to win the second Test.

Rohit Sharma’s team won the first three Tests at home against Australia, taking a 2-1 series lead and securing their spot in the World Test Championship final. They only need to avoid losing the fourth Test to win the Border-Gavaskar series outright.

India began their World Test Championship campaign in England, where they were leading 2-1 against Joe Root’s team before the fifth Test was postponed to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although they lost the fifth Test match in Birmingham, they performed well in home series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, which ultimately earned them a spot in the World Test Championship final.