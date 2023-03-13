Odisha: Hot Dal kills Class 8 Student in Koida

TNI Bureau: In an unfortunate incident, a Class 8 student of Dengula High School in Koida area in Sundargarh district reportedly died allegedly after falling into hot dal while helping the cook on Sunday night.

The deceased student has been identified as Gelet Hanga of Patakunda area.

According to reports, Hanga accidentally fell into the hot dal while she was assisting the cook on March 6.

Immediately, the student, who sustained critical burn injuries, was rushed to Koida Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Later, Hanga was shifted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) after her health condition deteriorated. However, she succumbed to her injuries yesterday.

Though the incident took place on March 6, the matter came to light only when the school student died last night.

Meanwhile, demanded an investigation into the matter alleging that the students are often engaged in cooking work at the school’s hostel.

However, the Block Education Officer (BEO) and District Education Officer (DEO) are yet to issue official comments over the students death.