Odisha Govt begins Air Health Services in Nuapada

By Shilpa B
121

Insight Bureau: In order to provide efficient healthcare services to all, Odisha Government today began air health services in Nuapada district.  The medical team consisting of seven super specialist doctors  will be present at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH)  who will further provide treatment to the patients.

Medical team landed at Nuapada Gotama Airstrip  in the early hours at 8:30 AM today.

The team comprises doctors from cardiology, neurology, anesthesiology, nephrology & gastroenterology departments along with CDMO, DPMO & the hospital Manager will treat around 175 patients at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a two-day medical camp.

The State Government would bear all costs incurred towards the service.

 

 

