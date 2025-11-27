Hema Malini Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Dharmendra in First Social Media Post After His Death

TNI BUREAU: Three days after the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra, his wife and veteran actor Hema Malini shared an emotional tribute on social media, remembering him as her greatest source of strength. Dharmendra died on November 24 in Mumbai at the age of 89.

Posting on X on Thursday (November 27), Hema Malini referred to the late star as “everything” to her, opening up publicly for the first time since his death.

“Dharam ji (heart emoji) He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need, in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad (sic),” she wrote.

Dharam ji❤️

Dharam ji❤️

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my 'go to' person in all times of need – in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself… pic.twitter.com/WVyncqlxK5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

She added that Dharmendra formed deep and affectionate bonds with the people close to her. “He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.”

Reflecting on his stature as a public figure, Hema described his humility and widespread admiration as unparalleled. “As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.”

Speaking of her personal loss, she wrote, “My personal loss is indescribable, and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…”

Along with the note, Hema Malini also shared cherished photographs of herself with Dharmendra and their daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Dharmendra, celebrated as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ and one of Hindi cinema’s most loved icons, was cremated in Mumbai on Monday. His final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, where family members, close friends, and several top film personalities gathered to pay their respects.

Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were among the first to arrive, followed by Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and others.

The actor had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on November 10. He was discharged two days later as his family opted for home care, but his health continued to decline.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife Prakash Kaur; his second wife, Hema Malini; and six children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, and Ajeita from his first marriage, and Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second.

A prayer meet for the late actor is scheduled to be held today in a Mumbai hotel from 5 pm to 7:30 pm, where family, friends, and colleagues are expected to gather and honour his legacy.