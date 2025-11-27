Odisha Pavilion Shines at 44th India International Trade Fair

The Odisha Pavilion won the Gold Medal for Excellence in Display at 44th India International Trade Fair 2025 held at the Bharat Mandapam complex in New Delhi. The pavilion, themed ‘Ek Bharat, Sresth Bharat’, showcased the state’s rich heritage, cultural art, and commitment to development.

The distinguished honor comes in the form of the Gold Medal, conferred by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

Additional Resident Commissioner Sucharita Sarangi and Odisha Pavilion Director Ashwini Bhoi received the award on behalf of the Odisha Government in New Delhi.

The pavilion featured various agricultural products, handlooms, handicrafts, and items made by self-help groups, highlighting Odisha’s progress and modernity while preserving its culture and tradition. Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida inaugurated the pavilion on November 14, and it was visited by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ministers, and business leaders.

Notable visitors, including Tripura’s Minister of Industries & Commerce Santana Chakma and Manipur’s Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpayee, also engaged in dialogues to strengthen commercial ties with their respective states.

The high-quality assistance provided by officials in charge has been credited with streamlining the process of creating new commercial partnerships focused on Odisha’s high-potential agricultural and handicraft products.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed happiness over this success and congratulated and thanked Team Odisha. “This is a remarkable achievement in enhancing the prestige of the state at the national and international levels”, he added.

It is worth noting that a total of 31 states and union territories participated in this international trade fair. Odisha achieved this success by achieving excellence in overall performance.

Odisha has received this award for the fourth time in a row and has received two gold medals this time. Organized under the direct supervision of the Information and Public Relations Department, 26 stalls from 9 departments of the state government were displayed in this fair.

The goal of building a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and the vision of Ek Bharat Sreshtha Bharat were presented through this exhibition.