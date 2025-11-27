Failure in Grievance Redressal: Cuttack Collector cracks whip on 36 Offices

By Sagarika Satapathy
Failure in Grievance Redressal: Cuttack Collector cracks whip on 91 Officers

TNI Bureau: Taking stern measure to enforce accountability, the Cuttack District Collector has withheld salaries of 36 Government Offices for November, after finding defaulting in resolving public grievances registered on the State’s Janasumani Portal.

The affected offices include the Sub-Collectors of Cuttack and Athgarh, CDMO Cuttack, DSWO Cuttack, Block Development Officers, Tahsildars, TPCODL.

It is clarified by the District Administrtion Cuttack that the list of 91 offices is the general pendency list while list of 36 offices is the default list.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell expressed strong displeasure over Cuttack’s poor performance in resolving grievances during the Monday CM Grievance Cell hearings.

It is clarified by the District Administrtion Cuttack that the list of 91 offices is the general pendency list while list of 36 offices is the default list. The salaries of 36 default offices are withheld and not that of 91 offices.

