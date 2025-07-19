Girl Set Afire in Nimapada, Shifted to AIIMS; Opposition Steps In

TNI Bureau: In a shocking incident a 16-year-old girl, reportedly belongs to a minority community, was set on fire by three unidentified youths in Bayabar area in Balanga of Nimapada Assembly Constituency in Puri district today.

The three bike-borne miscreants intercepted the minor girl, a plus two student, near a desolate stretch along the Bhargavi River road while she was going to her friend’s house to deliver books at 8:30 AM and caught hold of her and set her on fire.

Before anyone could reach to rescue the girl, the miscreants fled the spot after committing the crime.

As she cried for help, some local rushed hand rescued her in a critical condition. Immediately she was rushed to Pipili CHC as she has sustained burn injuries on her hands, legs, and parts of her torso. Later, she was shifted to the AIIMS Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Though the exact reason of the incident is yet to be known, the local police has initiated a probe and manhunt to trace and nab the accused persons.

Some reports, however, suggest that she was sexually assaulted before being set on fire. We are unable to verify the claims yet. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties of Odisha – BJD and Congress, condemned the incident and sent delegates to AIIMS Bhubaneswar to inquiry about the girl’s health condition.

They also slammed the BJP Odisha government and demanded stricter action against the criminals.

“The girl has sustained over 50 per cent burns and is in a critical condition. Crime against girls and women continue to rise every single day. The state government has failed to provide security to girla and women. Ever since the government changed, a criminal mentality is increased among the people and the law and order has completely collapsed,” said BJD leader Subrat Chhatoi.

“Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also heads the Women and Child Development Department, has failed to provide security to the minor girl in her own assembly constituency,” he alleged.